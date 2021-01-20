Vermeil feels a kinship with Pederson rooted in their development as coaches. He said that Pederson having played for coaches such as Don Shula, Mike Holmgren, and Andy Reid, and having been teammates with stars such as Brett Favre and Dan Marino, helped mold Pederson as a strategist. As for himself, Vermeil pointed to Bill Walsh, a former teammate at San Jose State with whom he coached at Stanford, and George Allen, under whom he coached with the Rams.