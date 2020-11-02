Week 8 is no time to fire any football coach, let alone one who is less than three years removed from a Super Bowl title and has taken his team to three straight playoff appearances. It is not even a time to discuss the potential for such a move. The Eagles have eight games left on their schedule. They have won two in a row, and three of five, with their two losses coming against two leading AFC contenders who earlier on Sunday played each other nearly even. The odds place them as the overwhelming favorite to win their division. That’s not a bad floor, even before you consider the potential for exponential growth.