The fury’s spark, specifically, was the removal of Jalen Hurts and the insertion of Nate Sudfeld at quarterback in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were down by just three points when Hurts went out and Sudfeld came in for his first action of the season. Sudfeld promptly committed two turnovers. The Eagles lost to finish 4-11-1, securing the sixth pick in this year’s NFL draft – they would have had the ninth pick had they won – and preventing the New York Giants from qualifying for the playoffs. And from Giants coach Joe Judge to ESPN’s Mike Greenberg to Jason Kelce and a few other Eagles, hellfire has rained down on One NovaCare Way ever since.