Eagles coach Doug Pederson was not in a happy mood for his weekly appearance on the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday. Watching the tape of Sunday’s stumbling 27-17 loss at the Giants frustrated Pederson, he said, especially in that he felt the coaches gave the players a good idea of what the Giants were going to do, and the players seemed to understand — but that understanding was not reflected in their play, with the home team jumping out to a quick 14-3 lead that really was the story of the game.