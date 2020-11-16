Eagles coach Doug Pederson was not in a happy mood for his weekly appearance on the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday. Watching the tape of Sunday’s stumbling 27-17 loss at the Giants frustrated Pederson, he said, especially in that he felt the coaches gave the players a good idea of what the Giants were going to do, and the players seemed to understand — but that understanding was not reflected in their play, with the home team jumping out to a quick 14-3 lead that really was the story of the game.
“I’m pissed off at myself. I’m pissed off at the way we played. It frustrates me,” Pederson said. He said the players have too much pride to play this way. “We’re killing ourselves” with penalties and other mistakes, he said.
The Eagles took the first six penalties of Sunday’s game, when the Giants were building their double-digit lead, and finished with 11, for 74 yards. Twice when the return game seemed to have set up decent field position, penalties wiped that out; in 10 possessions, the Eagles never started a drive past their own 25, and three times they started inside their 10. Another possession began at the 11.
Pederson labeled the penalties an execution problem. The 0-for-9 third-down stat came down to execution and play-calling, he said.
Asked by host Angelo Cataldi if this is as frustrated as he has been in five seasons as the Eagles' coach, Pederson said: “Without a doubt.”