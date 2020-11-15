EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — No late magic this time, no consistency, no third-down conversions, and really, no reason to think that the 3-5-1 Eagles are going to win the NFC East this season, regardless of what the standings might say, after their 27-17 loss to the 3-7 New York Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The Eagles came out of their bye stumbling and bumbling, awoke briefly, but generally were outplayed along both lines and at quarterback. Their final possession featured a drop and a sack and didn’t come close to generating any points. Despite getting some key veterans back, they are a worse team than they were on Oct. 22, when they edged past the Giants, 22-21, in Philadelphia.
Carson Wentz suffered no turnovers but finished 21-for-37 for 208 yards and no touchdowns, as the Eagles went 0-for-9 on third down. The Giants' Daniel Jones, behind a much better offensive line, helped his team break an eight-game losing streak to the Eagles. Jones finished 21-for-28 for 244 yards, and also avoided turnovers.
On the next-to-last possession, Doug Pederson went for it on fourth-and-10 from the Giants' 36, but we are a long way from the days when the Eagles converted such fourth downs with laser throws and out of excellent play designs. Wentz floated a sideline pass to a well-covered Jalen Reagor. It fell incomplete, the Giants drove far enough to pick their third field goal of the afternoon, and their double-digit lead was restored, at 27-17.
Pederson came into a gloomy, windy Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium with a 1-3 record coming off the bye, so maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised that his team looked sluggish and inept. The Giants had 14 points after their first two drives, Jones mixing a gashing ground game with effective short passing.
When Jones zipped 34 yards for a touchdown on a first-series read option, it capped an eight-play, 85-yard drive against the same defense that saw him run the same play to the other side for 80 yards back on Oct. 22. Obviously the Eagles learned a lot from that debacle. This time, defensive end Josh Sweat misread the play and linebacker T.J. Edwards couldn’t get off a wide receiver’s block.
The Eagles drove for a 40-yard Jake Elliott field goal between the Giants' touchdowns. Wentz missed throws to Alshon Jeffery, playing for the first time this season after foot surgery last December, and Dallas Goedert, who left the field late in the drive for a concussion check. Goedert eventually returned.
The Giants then drove 75 yards in 13 plays, Wayne Gallman diving over the top on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles' 2.
The Eagles' attempts to come back were hampered by the fact that they took the game’s first six penalties, and by Reagor’s decision to let a 71-yard punt roll instead of fielding it and attempting a return.
The Eagles did not have the reasonably healthy offensive line observers thought they’d have. It turned out that left guard Isaac Seumalo, coming back from a six-game knee-injury absence, needed another week of practice and didn’t get activated from injured reserve. And starting right guard Nate Herbig, listed as limited in practice all week with a finger injury, was active but did not play. The Eagles did not list him as a questionable participant in Friday’s final injury report, but since he was active for the game, they didn’t have to do so.
Both offenses picked up in the third quarter. Wentz led a pair of touchdown drives, the first punctuated by a 56-yard touchdown run by the Giants' nemesis, Boston Scott. Wentz handled pressure and made plays; when the plays weren’t there, he threw the ball away.
The Eagles' attempts to gain control were stymied by their inability to convert third downs; they were 0-for-7 early in the fourth quarter. After that seventh miss, on third-and-18 from the Eagles, 10, the Giants' Jabril Peppers returned a 51-yard Cam Johnston punt 21 yards, setting up a 35-yard field goal that gave the home team a 24-17 lead with seven minutes, 45 seconds remaining.