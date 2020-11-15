The Eagles did not have the reasonably healthy offensive line observers thought they’d have. It turned out that left guard Isaac Seumalo, coming back from a six-game knee-injury absence, needed another week of practice and didn’t get activated from injured reserve. And starting right guard Nate Herbig, listed as limited in practice all week with a finger injury, was active but did not play. The Eagles did not list him as a questionable participant in Friday’s final injury report, but since he was active for the game, they didn’t have to do so.