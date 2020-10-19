“We didn’t execute as an offense, and as coaches, and as players. But I’ll say this: That didn’t lose us the football game,” Pederson said in his Monday news conference, reflecting on Sunday’s 30-28 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. “Obviously, it was a big play that could have tied the football game; we had opportunities throughout the course of the game to really make a difference. … I talk to the team a lot about how three, four, five plays a game could determine the outcome, and some of that’s decisions [by] coaches, too, so we all had a hand in it, and we can definitely execute that play a little better.”