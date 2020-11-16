Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' hard count drew the Eagles offsides twice in the first quarter. Malik Jackson, who should know better, was called for encroachment on a third-and-8 at the Philadelphia 43 on the Giants' first possession. The penalty took the Giants out of an obvious passing situation and made them more difficult to defend. Jones ended up throwing a shovel pass to tight end Evan Engram that picked up four yards and a first down. A play later, Jones scored on a 34-yard run.