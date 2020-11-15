They are 3-5-1 now, and though they still lead the NFC East, the reasons to think they can and will hold on to that lead are dwindling. Their next five games are against teams with winning records, and given that they have already lost twice within their division, they have no remaining game that one would look at and say, Well, at least they have a pretty good chance of winning that one. The Giants are 3-7 but at least trending upward, improving, under first-year coach and Lansdale Catholic alumnus Joe Judge. Washington, which beat the Eagles in Week 1 when it had an incompetent quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, now has a competent one in Alex Smith. The Cowboys can justify some of their poor play and assuage some of their fears about their future with the knowledge that, if Dak Prescott weren’t injured and out for the season, they would be competitive.