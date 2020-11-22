Carson Wentz is a mess right now. Much of it is his fault. But there’s plenty of blame to go around. Even with the return of Isaac Seumalo Sunday, his offensive line couldn’t protect him, and his timing with his young receivers is non-existent. The defense did a good job on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for three quarters, but that dam was eventually going to burst if the Eagles’ offense couldn’t put pressure on the Browns. The Eagles, who were 0-for-9 on third down last week, were 2-for-12 Sunday.