Whenever a new quarterback arrives on the NFL scene, there are comparisons. For the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, an obvious one is Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who is similar in size and style.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, whose team hosts the Eagles Sunday, told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that those similarities weren’t lost on his team’s personnel staff.
“That was something that came up during the draft evaluation. Jalen was held in high regard in our building throughout the draft process,” McCarthy said. The Eagles drafted Hurts (6-foot-1, 223) in the second round, 53rd overall. Prescott (6-2, 238) was a fourth-round Dallas pick, 135th overall, in 2016.
McCarthy said their similarities are “skill set, their ability to play both in the pocket and out of pocket. They both played in heavy quarterback run systems in college, whether it’s RPOs or zone read, they did what they were asked to do in college and were able to translate it to the pro game.”
“To state the obvious, Jalen’s off to a really, really good start here, the last 2 1/2 games,” he added.
McCarthy said that other than doing more QB-run stuff with Hurts, the Eagles don’t seem to have changed their offense much since benching Carson Wentz.
“They haven’t gotten too far away from the way they like to play,” he said.
Asked about this on Wednesday, Hurts said that Prescott, who hosted him on a college visit to Mississippi State, is among a group of quarterbacks he frequently is compared to; he said each comparison has some validity.
“I heard it some. I have a lot of respect for Dak, coming in and doing the things that he’s done. I’m praying for a healthy recovery for him [from a season-ending ankle injury]. I have a lot of respect for him and his game, I always said it. Aaron Rodgers, DeShaun Watson, Russell [Wilson], those guys as well. Those are all a great group of quarterbacks that I love to watch play.”
Asked about rumors and reports and social-media interpretations of the Eagles’ quarterback situation, Hurts invoked his former coach at Alabama, Nick Saban. He said he avoids “the rat poison.”
Cornerback Darius Slay, who missed the Arizona game with a concussion sustained the previous week, was a full practice participant Wednesday and remains on track to play at Dallas. Punter Cameron Johnston remains in the concussion protocol. Defensive end Josh Sweat’s wrist injury will keep him out of this week’s game, at the very least, Doug Pederson said.
Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was a limited participant with an ankle injury.