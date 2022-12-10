Jalen Hurts might yet win the National Football League’s most valuable player this season. He and Patrick Mahomes (Who? Never heard of him.) are the betting frontrunners for the award. And even if the voters decide that Mahomes — who leads the league in passing yards, touchdown passes, and QBR and has been the NFL’s best quarterback pretty much since the moment he became the Chiefs’ starter in 2018 — is more deserving, Hurts’ performance has been, by any standard, fantastic.

Assume for the sake of this analysis that an NFL regular season was still 16 games long, not the 17 that it is now. (It’s easier and more familiar to think of statistics that way.) Hurts is completing 68.1% of his passes and averaging 8.2 yards per attempt, and he would be on pace, over a 16-game season, for 3,920 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 812 rushing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns. All that, for a team that is 11-1 ahead of its game Sunday against the Giants.

That combination of individual excellence and team success has Hurts on track to complete one of the finest seasons of any Eagles quarterback. So let’s take a measure of just how good his season would be compared to the best of his predecessors. Already, Hurts should be on his way to completing one of the top 10 quarterback seasons in franchise history. Here’s one man’s list of the other nine, in order of ascending quality.

Roman Gabriel, 1973

With the help of martial artist/training guru Gus Hoefling, Gabriel had a renaissance with the Eagles after they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles went 5-8-1 in ‘73, but no one could blame Gabriel for their terrible record. He led the NFL in completions (270), attempts (460), yards (3,219), and touchdown passes (23) and had the lowest interception rate (2.3) in the league.

Sonny Jurgensen, 1961

Jurgensen spent just three years as the Eagles’ starter before they blundered by trading him to Washington for Norm Snead. His first season here was his best. For a 10-4 Eagles team, Jurgensen threw for 3,732 yards and 32 touchdowns. Both marks were league highs, and his franchise single-season touchdown record went unbroken for more than a half-century.

Ron Jaworski, 1980

Jaws had a career year in ‘80, leading the Eagles to a 12-4 record and into Super Bowl XV with his 3,529 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. The key: He was intercepted on just 2.7% of his passes, the second-lowest mark of his 15 seasons.

Nick Foles, 2013

Folesphiles can recite his ‘13 numbers and achievements by heart: 27 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, a 119.2 passer rating, the NFL leader in four other major passing categories, a league-record-tying seven TD passes in one game against the Raiders. Best of all, that season was just a stage-setter for Foles’ remarkable 2017-18 postseason run.

Randall Cunningham, 1990

The ultimate Eagles season for The Ultimate Weapon. The Pro Football Writers Association named Cunningham its league MVP after he threw for 3,466 yards and 30 touchdowns and ran for another 942 yards and five TDs. There was only one thing Randall couldn’t do that year: win the Eagles a playoff game.

Carson Wentz, 2017

Dec. 10, 2017 — five years ago Saturday — turned out to be one of the most consequential dates in Eagles history. On his way to a surefire MVP season, Wentz threw four touchdown passes that day against the Rams, including his team-record 33rd. But he also tore two ligaments in his left knee. Foles replaced him. Nothing, for Wentz or the Eagles, was the same again.

Tommy Thompson, 1948

Yes, it was 74 years ago. Yes, it was a completely different era of football, which was a completely different sport then. But the ‘48 Eagles went 9-2-1 during the regular season, and Thompson was the NFL’s best quarterback. No one threw more touchdown passes (25), averaged more yards per attempt (8.0), or had a higher passer rating (98.4). The only relative blemish on Thompson’s year was that, in the NFL Championship Game, he went 2-for-12 for just 7 yards. No matter, behind Steve Van Buren’s 98 rushing yards and his 5-yard TD in the fourth quarter, the Eagles beat the Chicago Cardinals, 7-0.

Donovan McNabb, 2004

Eagles fans and followers had wondered what McNabb would do if the team ever got around to plying him with an elite wide receiver. He showed everyone once Terrell Owens arrived. After never completing more than 59% of his passes or throwing for more than 27 touchdowns in any of his previous five seasons, McNabb was better in just about every regard in ‘04: a 64% completion percentage, 3,875 yards, 31 touchdowns, just eight interceptions — and he sat out most of the Eagles’ final two games of the regular season. The team then cruised through the playoffs and into Super Bowl XXXIX. The ending was disappointing and controversial, but it had been a hell of a ride.

Norm Van Brocklin, 1960

If Hurts is named the NFL MVP and wins the Super Bowl this season, he’ll be the first Eagles quarterback to surpass what Van Brocklin accomplished in ‘60. His 25 touchdown passes and withering leadership drove the Eagles to an 11-2 record and victory over Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers in the league championship game.