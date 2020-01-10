Just a couple of years ago, the defending Super Bowl champions had a quarterback problem. They had two of them. One had accomplished great things for the franchise — in fact, he had just led the team to a remarkable and stunning victory in the big game — but the head coach believed that the hero of the recent past wouldn’t and couldn’t be the long-term answer at the position. The team had used a high draft pick on another, younger quarterback who was talented and promising, and the time was coming, soon, to turn things over to him.