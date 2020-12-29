This was Mills’ first season as an NFL safety, and he had his ups and downs, more ups than some fans acknowledge. He wasn’t helped by having to move back and forth according to how the corners were doing. It’s fair to say Mills didn’t come close to replacing the coach-on-the-field savvy of Malcolm Jenkins, who was allowed to go back to New Orleans as a free agent. Before the Eagles played the Saints on Dec. 13, Schwartz gave an extended soliloquy on Jenkins’ value to the unit; it was very possible to infer that Schwartz had not been in favor of letting Jenkins walk.