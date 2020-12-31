The question, really, is whether Lurie will act as he has previously or will break from the pattern of his past — and there is a pattern. Whenever the Eagles’ quarterback situation has been thrown into upheaval, the coaches who work for Lurie tend to have short leashes. They get about three years or so. Andy Reid was the exception. He got 10½ years with Donovan McNabb as his starter, because there was no genuine challenger to McNabb and no genuine confusion about who the starter was or should be. Once the Eagles traded McNabb, Lurie fired Reid after three years of Michael Vick, Kevin Kolb, and general unsettledness at the position. Then Lurie fired Chip Kelly after less than three years of Vick, Nick Foles, Mark Sanchez, and Sam Bradford.