There have been broadcast reports that Wentz is unhappy with the direction the team is heading. These reports ignore the fact that Wentz was steering that ship. There have been rumblings that Wentz believes he was not surrounded with sufficient talent. Really? The Eagles drafted a receiver in the first, fifth, and sixth rounds; returned two top-10 tight ends; and planned to have three Pro Bowl linemen. The rest of the roster was, predictably, less pedigreed, but nobody else played so badly that they got benched. Wentz was the worst player on a team that started Nate Gerry at linebacker.