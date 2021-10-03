Sorry, Eagles fans. You’re not getting Tony Romo.

Heading into the season, Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs looked on paper like it might draw the top booth at CBS, which features Romo and longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz. Not only will it be Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first start against the Eagles, it’s just the second time Kansas City head coach Andy Reid has returned to Philadelphia since being fired by the Eagles following the 2012 season (so far, he’s 2-0 against the Birds).

Instead, Nantz and Romo will be calling the 4:25 p.m. matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers, which features a battle between veteran quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers.

Fortunately for Eagles fans, the No. 2 booth at CBS features talented play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle and analyst Charles Davis, in his second season at CBS after leaving Fox to replace Dan Fouts. Davis has also been the voice on Madden NFL 22 since 2016, alongside Big Ten Network announcer Brandon Gaudin. Evan Washburn will report from the sideline.

Eagle and Davis “have already become one of the best NFL broadcasting teams,” The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch wrote after their COVID-19-disrupted first season in the booth. “They call a terrific game for viewers.”

The CBS crew might have their work cut out for them. Not many people are expecting much from the Eagles against Mahomes and that high-powered Chiefs offense, which is currently averaging over 30 points a game this season. All three of the Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers are predicting an easy Chiefs win, and Las Vegas sportsbooks have Kansas City favored by a touchdown on the road in Philadelphia.

One bit of positive news for the Eagles is the return of safety Rodney McLeod, who is set to make his 2021 regular season debut today after a torn ACL sidelined him in Week 14 last season. It’s unclear how much McLeod will play, but the Eagles’ defense will need all the help they can get. .

“I feel ready to go,” McLeod said. “I’m at a point where I feel good, I look good in practice, and I’m ready to go out there and compete and help this football team.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream today’s Eagles-Chiefs game:

Chiefs (1-2) and Eagles (1-2): Week 4

When: Sunday, Oct. 3

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: 1 p.m. kickoff

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)

Streaming: Paramount+, fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Land Clark

Pregame shows and other media coverage

As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Inquirer Sports Daily Newsletter.

Coverage on CBS3 begins with Odds On at 8:30 a.m., a sports betting-themed show hosted by Derrick Gunn and 94.1 WIP’s Rob Ellis. That’s followed by Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m., hosted by Don Bell and Pat Gallen.

The NFL Today airs at noon, hosted by James Brown with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, and Nate Burleson.

Pregame shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia begins at 11:30 a.m. with Birds Huddle, a new show focused on sports betting and fantasy football featuring Taryn Hatcher, Brad Feinberg, Barrett Brooks, and John Clark.

Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game.

Other NFL pregame shows

Fox29 airs Fox29 Gameday (Breland Moore, Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, Bill Anderson) at 10 a.m., followed by Fox NFL Kickoff (Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick, Charles Woodson) at 11 a.m. Fox NFL Sunday (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson) airs at 12 p.m. On NBC10, Eagles Gameday Kickoff (Danny Pommells, Ross Tucker, Mike Quick) airs at 9:30 a.m., followed by Eagles Game Plan (John Clark, Ike Reese, Mike Quick) at 10 a.m. ESPN’s NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan) airs at 10 a.m. NFL Network’s pregame show NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin) starts at 9 a.m.

Other games airing in Philadelphia on Sunday

Steelers at Packers , 4:25 p.m., CBS3 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Cardinals at Rams , 4:05 p.m., Fox29 (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jennifer Hale)

Buccaneers at Patriots, 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

Eagles 2021 NFL schedule

In Week 15, two out of five games chosen by the NFL will be played on Saturday, with the rest played Sunday. Eagles-Washington is one of the five games chosen, and the specific dates and times will be announced by Week 11.