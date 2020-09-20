The Eagles come into Sunday morning favored by 1.5 points over a Rams team traveling cross country to play at empty Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles opened as 4.5-point favorites before the line moved far enough midweek that the Rams were briefly favored by 1.5 points.
Los Angeles beat the Cowboys last week while the Eagles let slip a 17-point lead in a disappointing loss at Washington. The Eagles are 4-0 in home openers under Doug Pederson, however, covering all four of those games against the spread.
Favorite Line Underdog (O/U)
EAGLES 1.5 Rams (45.5), 1 p.m.
BUCCANEERS 8.5 Panthers (47.5), 1 p.m.
STEELERS 6.5 Broncos (40.5), 1 p.m.
COWBOYS 3 Falcons (53.5), 1 p.m.
49ers 7 JETS (41.5), 1 p.m.
Bills 5.5 DOLPHINS (42), 1 p.m.
COLTS 3 Vikings (49), 1 p.m.
PACKERS 6 Lions (50.5), 1 p.m.
BEARS 5.5 Giants (42.5), 1 p.m.
TITANS 7.5 Jaguars (44), 1 p.m.
CARDINALS 7 Washington (46.5), 4:05 p.m.
Ravens 7 TEXANS (49.5), 4:25 p.m.
Chiefs 8.5 CHARGERS (47.5), 4:25 p.m.
SEAHAWKS 4 Patriots (44.5), 8:20 p.m.
Saints 5.5 RAIDERS (48.5), 8:15 p.m.