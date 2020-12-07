Trailing 7-3 with 5:40 left in the second quarter, the Packers brought safety Raven Greene on a third-and-7 blitz. Left guard Isaac Seumalo failed to stop Greene. Wentz again had an escape route to extend the play, this one to the left. But like somebody trapped inside a burning building who can’t find an exit, he failed to take it. The Eagles were forced to punt and the Packers drove down and scored to go up 14-3. While we’re on the subject of Seumalo, he also had a costly, albeit questionable, holding penalty in the third quarter that negated a 28-yard run by Boston Scott that would have given the Eagles a first down at the Green Bay 9 when they were down 20-3.