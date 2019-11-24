It can’t get any worse than this. Can it?
The injury-plagued Eagles made the worst of a bad situation Sunday, losing, 17-9, to the visiting Seattle Seahawks, who are now 9-2. The Eagles are 5-6 and circling the drain. Knock yourself out with the “well actually” playoff scenarios that have them running the table in their final five games.
Missing Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard, and Lane Johnson to start the game, the Eagles lost All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks early and looked stunningly inept on offense, even if you factor in all the injuries.
Carson Wentz did nothing to lift his uninspiring supporting cast. A half-decent offensive effort would have beaten Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, who really weren’t Super Bowl-contender good, especially on offense. But Wentz, shaky in the first half, kept turning the ball over in the second half, ending promising drives over and over. His second interception, the Eagles’ fifth turnover of the game, sent the windburned, dispirited crowd home with 4 minutes and 12 seconds remaining.
At that juncture, Wentz was 25 for 37 for only 176 yards, with two interceptions. His 13-game streak with at least one touchdown pass was salvaged with a 2-yard pass to Zach Ertz with 20 seconds remaining, a development the Seahawks hardly noticed as they were likely focused on the flight home.
Boos rained down after the Eagles’ offense played its worst first half of the season. Of course, the missing weapons and missing right tackle and right guard had a lot to do with that, but no one — not Doug Pederson on the play calls, and especially not Wentz with the ball in his hands — rose to the challenge. Wentz was one of the worst players on the field, fumbling three times (losing one) and throwing an interception into the arms of Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. Wentz overthrew Miles Sanders twice on screens, underthrew Greg Ward on a key third down, and seemed determined to validate the most poisonous takes of his critics.
Pederson didn’t help by keeping Wentz chained to a collapsing pocket on all but a few plays. Andre Dillard’s attempt to play right tackle was disastrous, even though Seattle was without standout edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was inactive with a hip injury. Dillard was benched for the second half, with Matt Pryor playing right guard and Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right tackle.
Vaitai was already in the game at that point — Brooks left in the third offensive series with what the Eagles said was an illness. Vaitai and Dillard became the right side guard-tackle combo. Suddenly the stronger side of the O-line was the weakest.
Wentz finished the first half 10 for 16 for 62 yards, a 44-yard net once you factored in the three sacks he took.
The Eagles defense kept the home team in the game, sacking Wilson four times in the first half. But it also drove the final nail in the coffin, giving up a 58-yard Rashaad Penny touchdown run with 11 minutes, 56 seconds remaining that staked the Seahawks to a 17-3 lead.
Wentz spent much of that Seattle drive in the locker room, apparently getting a hand injury checked out. He returned when the Eagles got the ball back.