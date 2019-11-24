Boos rained down after the Eagles’ offense played its worst first half of the season. Of course, the missing weapons and missing right tackle and right guard had a lot to do with that, but no one — not Doug Pederson on the play calls, and especially not Wentz with the ball in his hands — rose to the challenge. Wentz was one of the worst players on the field, fumbling three times (losing one) and throwing an interception into the arms of Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. Wentz overthrew Miles Sanders twice on screens, underthrew Greg Ward on a key third down, and seemed determined to validate the most poisonous takes of his critics.