For the second straight week, Jim Schwartz’s defense turned in an impressive performance, holding a team that had scored 27 or more points in eight of its first 10 games to just 17. But for the second straight week, Wentz and the offense let the defense down. Yes, they have some significant injuries. But there’s no excuse for committing five turnovers or failing to find a way to utilize Sanders in the passing game. In the first three quarters Sunday, Wentz averaged just 3.7 yards per attempt.