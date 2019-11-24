The defense played pretty well and kept the Eagles in the game. But the injury-riddled offense had another poor performance.
Handing out the grades following their 17-9 loss to the Seahawks:
The numbers — 106 yards on 23 carries — are decent enough, particularly with their Pro Bowl right guard and right tackle both out. Miles Sanders averaged 5.3 yards per carry, but the Eagles failed to convert in some key short-yardage situations, and then there was the botched third-quarter handoff between Carson Wentz and Sanders that killed a potential scoring drive.
Grade: C
Wentz continued to struggle. Yes, he was without his two best offensive linemen and his top two wideouts. But he needed to be better than he was. He turned the ball over four times, twice on fumbles and twice on interceptions. He missed open receivers. His overthrow of Sanders on the Eagles’ second possession pretty much set the tone for the game.
Grade: F
The Eagles did a good job on Chris Carson and Russell Wilson, but Rashaad Penny was a different story. Derek Barnett let Penny get to the perimeter on a 26-yard run in the second quarter. Then, early in the fourth quarter, he gashed the Eagles for a 21-yard gain, compliments of a missed tackle by Rasul Douglas, followed a play later by a 58-yard TD run up the middle to make it a two-score game.
Grade: F
For the second week in a row, the Eagles got burned on a trick play, giving up a 33-yard touchdown pass to Malik Turner on a flea-flicker in the first quarter. It was one of three 30-plus-yard pass plays the Eagles gave up. But overall, they did a good job on Wilson, who came into the game as the league’s leading passer, including sacking him six times.
Grade: B
Jake Elliott remained perfect on field goals, nailing his only attempt. The Eagles used recently promoted Greg Ward on punt returns. He lost 3 yards on his only return and let two other punts get downed at the 1-yard line.
Grade: C-
For the second straight week, Jim Schwartz’s defense turned in an impressive performance, holding a team that had scored 27 or more points in eight of its first 10 games to just 17. But for the second straight week, Wentz and the offense let the defense down. Yes, they have some significant injuries. But there’s no excuse for committing five turnovers or failing to find a way to utilize Sanders in the passing game. In the first three quarters Sunday, Wentz averaged just 3.7 yards per attempt.
Grade: D