The Eagles continued their flirtation with mediocrity on Sunday, dropping a 17-9 game to the Seattle Seahawks in which their offense never got going and didn’t reach the end zone until 20 seconds were left in the fourth quarter.
The loss left the Eagles at 5-6. They have been either one game above .500, one game below .500, or at .500 all season. After watching a team that showed such promise at the beginning of the season gain fewer than 5 yards per pass play in a crucial home game, you can guess the mood of Eagles fans on Twitter. Let’s just say there were a lot of Dumpster fire GIFs.
If you had money on someone linking the Eagles to former Buccaneers coach John McKay, congrats on cashing in:
Being comped to the Phillies’ season is probably not a good sign for anything or anyone:
Here are a few others on the Eagles’ overall performance:
Carson Wentz drew a lot of scrutiny in particular on Sunday:
(Like we said, Dumpster fires came up a lot.)
Speaking of fires:
It wasn’t all bad news for the Eagles Sunday. The defense put up a stellar effort, keeping the game within one score until Rashaad Penny’s 58-yard touchdown run made it 17-3 with 11 minutes, 56 seconds to play:
Of course, even after the defense made a big play — like Rodney McLeod’s third-quarter interception of Russell Wilson, on which he lateraled to Avonte Maddox in an attempt to gain more yards — plenty of people used it to throw some shade at the offense:
Even the “D” wasn’t perfect in the eyes of some, though. It celebrated with a team picture in the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter — while down by 14 points:
The Eagles’ season may be about to slip away, Philly, but at least you still have the Sixers, who are 11-5 and riding a four-game winning streak after beating the Heat on Saturday night:
Then again, not all Eagles fans are Sixers fans: