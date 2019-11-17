The Eagles got on the board on their first drive of the game as Jake Elliot hit a 42-yard field goal to put the team up, 3-0, with 13:38 left in the opening quarter.
The team got into New England territory on the first play of the game, as a pass-interference penalty on a deep pass to Boston Scott gave the Eagles’ a 49-yard gain. They struggled to capitalize, though, and settled for a field goal.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Eagles live blog. The Birds are back in action after their bye week, as they host the New England Patriots (8-1) at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Patriots also enjoyed some time off last week, also coming off a bye. They suffered their first loss of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov 3., so they’ll be looking to get back on track. This is the first regular season matchup between the two teams since Super Bowl LII, and it’s the first time Carson Wentz has faced Bill Belichick and Co.
The Eagles (5-4) are hoping to leave the Linc with a win to either keep pace with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, or to take the lead. They’ll be without starting wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, and they’re also missing Jordan Howard. Newcomer Jordan Matthews and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will be leaned upon to pick up the slack.
