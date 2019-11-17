The Eagles will face off against the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, a rematch of Super Bowl LII, which — just as a reminder — Philadelphia won.
After Eagles fans and local sports talkers (well, one in particular) groused about Fox’s Dick Stockton’s call during Week 9′s win over the Bears, broadcasting Sunday’s game will be arguably the NFL’s best booth — Jim Nantz and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
Despite this being Romo’s third season in the booth with CBS, this will be just his second Eagles game. The first was the Birds’ win over the Panthers in 2017, where he’s best remembered for the groan-inducing joke he told involving Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato.
Romo’s trademark has been his psychic-like ability to predict plays. But Romo’s real underrated skill has been his ability to buck the norms of NFL broadcasting, whether it’s avoiding football jargon and cliches or blurring the lines in the booth.
“Sometimes on a big play, he jumps in,” said Jim Rikhoff, the lead producer of the NFL on CBS. “We don’t do the traditional ‘you’re the play-by-play guy, you’re the analyst guy.’ There’s a little give and take there, and it’s kind of fun.”
Despite what at times is an unconventional broadcast, don’t expect Romo and Nantz to end up calling the game from the sideline at the Linc, as they did during the Chargers’ Week 9 win over Packers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Rokhoff said that was a one-time case of attempting to convey the unique intimacy of the Chargers’ temporary home, a soccer arena where fans are so close it feels more like sitting courtside at Wimbledon.
Besides, there’s no good way to get from the sidelines at the Linc back to the booth during a commercial break without taking an elevator, which Rikhoff said they wouldn’t risk “because then you don’t have control of the situation.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Nov. 17
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 4:25 p.m. kickoff
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
Streaming: CBS All Access, fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Bill Vinovich
Week 11 FOX 4:25 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports (Red is Eagles-Patriots):
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
In the most recent Birds’ Eye View podcast, McLane, Bowen, and Domowitch look back at the DeSean Jackson saga and preview Sunday’s game.
Pregame coverage on CBS begins at 11:30 a.m. with CBS3 Sunday Kickoff, featuring featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall, and Pat Gallen. The NFL Today airs at 12 p.m., hosted by James Brown and featuring Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, and Bill Cowher, who told the Inquirer he doesn’t foresee himself returning as a coach in the NFL.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at 3 p.m. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX29 will air FOX29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
