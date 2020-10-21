Sitting at 1-4-1 through Week 6, the Eagles face not only the Giants on Thursday but also the larger question of how to approach the final 10 games.
The Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals helped keep the NFC East’s top spot within reach, but the Eagles need nearly everything to go right with only two of 11 opening day starters remaining on offense. (The good news is Lane Johnson and DeSean Jackson should return against the Giants.)
Should Doug Pederson try to win the division at the expense of developing the team’s younger players after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens?
The Birds' Eye View crew tackles the critical question and looks back to Sunday’s near-comeback win.
