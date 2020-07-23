As the reigning division champion and the only team returning its coaching staff after the coronavirus pandemic cost the NFL its offseason, the Eagles enjoy a significant advantage over the rest of the division. Two playoff berths, one postseason win since the Super Bowl. Do the Birds need to reach the playoffs this season for the brain trust to be safe? If the Eagles miss the playoffs this season, would the Super Bowl title and the modest results from the last two seasons be good enough to guarantee the jobs of Pederson, the head coach, and Roseman, the general manager?