That includes rookie Jalen Hurts, who, in his first start, beat the Saints, the NFC’s top team and top defense, then played intriguing football the rest of the season. Against that backdrop Wentz twice floated reports through ESPN that he did not want to return to the Eagles in 2021 if he wasn’t guaranteed the starting job. Then, after the season ended, Wentz let the Associated Press know that he refused to attend exit interviews. He literally couldn’t stand to look Pederson in the face.