There have been several Bill Belichick disciples who were hailed as certain successes for learning and worshipping at a genius’ knee and who turned out to be duds once they were on their own. The Eagles “settled” for Pederson in 2016 and won their first Super Bowl two years later. Chip Kelly was the oh-so trendy choice in 2013, and he didn’t finish his third season before Lurie axed him. Andy Reid was, by reputation, not much more than a well-regarded position coach when he showed up in 1999 with his binder and his plan for turning the Eagles around, and he lasted 14 years here.