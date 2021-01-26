The Eagles’ hurried search to replace Doug Pederson was flawed from its unexpected beginning to its alarming outcome – an unproven 39-year-old coordinator who has never called plays; a Frank Reich protege with a disturbing affinity for plaid. However, asking the candidates the Stoutland question indicates that, if nothing else, Lurie and his West Palm Search Unit understand that Stoutland is irreplaceable. New coach Nick Sirianni realized this thanks to an endorsement of Stoutland from Reich, Sirianni’s boss in Indianapolis, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl winner three years ago.