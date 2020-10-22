Herbig has said he doesn’t care which side he plays on, but for a lot of linemen, it matters. Opeta, 24, signed as a free agent after the 2019 draft, has played all of five offensive snaps, those coming this season. Matt Pryor, the right guard who missed Sunday’s loss because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list after being in contact with someone who tested positive, was just restored to the active roster Thursday and hasn’t practiced in two weeks. So the coaches went with Opeta, who presumably prefers the left side.