The Eagles got right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) back for Thursday night’s visit from the New York Giants, but they still ended up with their sixth different starting offensive line in seven games. The coaching staff decided to go with Sua Opeta at left guard, moving Nate Herbig to right guard.
Herbig has said he doesn’t care which side he plays on, but for a lot of linemen, it matters. Opeta, 24, signed as a free agent after the 2019 draft, has played all of five offensive snaps, those coming this season. Matt Pryor, the right guard who missed Sunday’s loss because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list after being in contact with someone who tested positive, was just restored to the active roster Thursday and hasn’t practiced in two weeks. So the coaches went with Opeta, who presumably prefers the left side.
Guard Jamon Brown, released Wednesday after a disastrous start Sunday in place of Pryor, was called up for the game and is active. Inactive are wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad), running back Miles Sanders (knee), offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (ankle), safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder), third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, and rookie wideout Quez Watkins.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is active for the first time since injuring a hamstring Sept. 27 against the Bengals.