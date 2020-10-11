Your perspective on the Eagles' 38-29 loss Sunday to the Steelers will depend largely on your perspective on their entire season. That is, if you’ve already accepted that they’re probably not going to be very good, that they’re in the midst of a quasi-rebuild, and that they’ll end up making the playoffs only through the benevolence and awfulness of the rest of their division, then the positive developments at Heinz Field ought to hearten you.
Let’s begin with the obvious: It seems that the Eagles found themselves a legitimate, respectable NFL wide receiver in Travis Fulgham, a 25-year-old former walk-on at Old Dominion whom they signed less than two weeks ago. Fulgham had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. He was their best player Sunday. It was the best statistical performance by an Eagles wide receiver in six years, and it demonstrated exactly how good a quarterback Carson Wentz can be when he has healthy, competent wideouts he can target.
That the Eagles clawed back from a 17-point deficit to put themselves in position to take the lead late in the game was a credit to their resiliency, and if Jake Elliott’s 57-yard field-goal attempted hadn’t faded a bit too far to the right, there might be a socially distanced parade down Broad Street today in honor of Fulgham, Wentz, and Miles Sanders. But the harder truth Sunday was that the Eagles lost because their defense, while having some strange and ridiculous penalty calls go against them, was horrible.
It was horrible for reasons of scheme and strategy. It was horrible for reasons of personnel. It was horrible when the reasons collided, as they did when coordinator Jim Schwartz had linebacker Nate Gerry try to cover Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool with the game on the line. The matchup resulted in Claypool’s fourth touchdown of the game, and it closed the door on any thoughts of the Eagles' completing their comeback.
That’s the concerning and frustrating aspect of the loss. Had the Eagles managed to pull out a victory, the outlook of their season changes. They would have been .500 in the lousy NFC East, which would have put them in the division’s catbird seat. Instead, they’re 1-3-1, with a game against the Baltimore Ravens looming, and against the two most talented and best-coached offenses they’ve faced so far, the Rams' and the Steelers', their defense has been embarrassed. They get Lamar Jackson next week. God help them.