That’s the concerning and frustrating aspect of the loss. Had the Eagles managed to pull out a victory, the outlook of their season changes. They would have been .500 in the lousy NFC East, which would have put them in the division’s catbird seat. Instead, they’re 1-3-1, with a game against the Baltimore Ravens looming, and against the two most talented and best-coached offenses they’ve faced so far, the Rams' and the Steelers', their defense has been embarrassed. They get Lamar Jackson next week. God help them.