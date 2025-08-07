Eagles-Bengals preseason game: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule in South Philly tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC10, but don’t expect Jalen Hurts to take the field.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2022, and even then he took the field for just one series. Neither have most of the team’s offensive starters, meaning Eagles fans can expect the Birds’ largely boring and stable offseason to continue.

That’s just fine for Ross Tucker, the former NFL offensive lineman turned sports talker who is in his seventh season calling Eagles preseason games after replacing Mike Mayock in the booth back in 2019. A Reading, Pa. native who grew up rooting for the Eagles, Tucker also calls NFL games for CBS (alongside Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy) and on Westwood One, but says there’s something special about having an Eagles flag on his microphone, even if it’s just for three largely meaningless games.

“I never take it for granted,” Tucker told The Inquirer. “It’s awesome because so many of my family and friends get to watch me, which is not always the case if I’m calling Texans-Colts or whatever game I’m doing for CBS.”

Tucker said he’s most interested in watching the Eagles’ defense, where the fight for starting spots got a little more interesting this week after the Birds traded for Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett.

“I don’t think it’s that common to have a defending Super Bowl champ where there are legitimately three starting jobs available on the defensive side of the ball,” Tucker said.

As far as bells and whistles go, it will likely be the first time Eagles fans get to see the NFL’s new digital system for measuring first downs using Sony’s Hawk-Eye virtual measurement system.

The system made its debut last week in the Hall of Fame game, and is certainly an improvement of the time-consuming task of having the chain gang run onto the field to determine first downs. Despite that, it’s still up to officials to spot the football, so how much of an improvement the new system actually turns out to be remains an open question.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Eagles’ first preseason game:

What time is tonight’s Eagles preseason game?

The Eagles first preseason game against the Bengals is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia time locally on NBC10.

Returning to the booth alongside Tucker is play-by-play announcer Scott Graham, the former Phillies broadcaster is in his 14th year calling Eagles preseason games. Dave Spadaro will report from the sidelines.

Regionally, the preseason game will air on a number of local stations, including:

WPMT, Fox43 (Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Pa.) WWCP, Fox8 (Johnstown-Altoona-State College-DuBois-Bedford, Pa.) WOLF, Fox56 (Wilkes-Barre-Scranton-Hazleton, Pa.) WXIX, Fox19 (Cincinnati) KHII (Hawaii)

Thursday night’s game also will air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to Merrill Reese begin what will be his 48th season calling Eagles games — the longest tenure in the NFL, which dates back to 1977.

He will be joined by former Eagles receiver Mike Quick and sideline reporter Devan Kaney, who took over last year after WIP parted ways with Howard Eskin.

Tonight’s Eagles-Bengals preseason game also will air on the NFL Network, but not until 1 a.m. Friday.

Where can I stream tonight’s Eagles-Bengals preseason game?

Tonight’s game will be free to stream on the Eagles app and PhiladelphiaEagles.com if you live in the Philadelphia or Baltimore TV market.

The game will also stream in the Philadelphia market on any so-called skinny bundle that carries NBC10, including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Most offer a free trial. You can also stream it on the NBC app, but a cable login is required.

You can also stream NBC10 for free using a digital antenna, if you live in and around Philadelphia.

Fans living outside the Philadelphia market can stream the game on NFL+, the league streaming service. It’ll set you back $6.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial.

Live Eagles coverage

Staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Pregame coverage of Eagles-Bengals

Prior to tonight’s game, NBC10 will broadcast Eagles Preseason Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Eagles Preseason Final, featuring NBC10’s John Clark and Eagles announcer Mike Quick and Ross Tucker, will air following the game, featuring postgame news conferences and player interviews.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will air a one-hour edition of Birds Huddle at 6 p.m., hosted by Danny Pommells and Barrett Brooks.

Eagles Pregame Live — featuring Ashlyn Sullivan, Barrett Brooks, and Reuben Frank — will air at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live airs following the game.

Eagles preseason schedule

Thursday: First preseason game, Cincinnati Bengals at Eagles, 7:30 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP) Aug. 13: Joint practices with the Cleveland Browns at the NovaCare Complex. Aug. 16: Second preseason game, Cleveland Browns at Eagles, 1 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP) Aug. 22: Third and final preseason game, Eagles at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP) Aug. 26: Roster cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Sept. 4: Week 1, Dallas Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)

