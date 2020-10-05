The Eagles, who didn’t have an interception in their first 3 games, had 2 Sunday, including a big one late in the game by linebacker Alex Singleton, which he returned 30 yards for a touchdown. They also had five sacks, including a strip-sack by cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc that set up the Eagles' go-ahead touchdown drive. They did have more than a little trouble with TE George Kittle, who caught 15 passes for 183 yards against him. But they managed to survive the damage.