Then the Eagles beat the 49ers, 25-20, and if you take that entire 11-hour span in total, you have to feel pretty good if you’re Doug Pederson and his team. Granted, your team is 1-2-1, and most of your best players have pulled this or strained that or hyperextended the other thing, and no one on your defense was capable of covering or tackling 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Carson Wentz is still trying to make every play on offense all by himself … because he pretty much has to. But at least you have to be comforted in knowing that you are in first place, and your division is so galactically awful that a 6-9-1 record might actually be good enough to win it.