Right tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver Nelson Agholor are officially inactive for the Eagles playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon.
Johnson’s been inactive for four games since suffering a high ankle sprain in the Eagles’ first meeting with the Giants in early December. Agholor (knee) has been inactive for six of the last seven games.
Reserve quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Genard Avery, defensive end Shareef Miller, guard Sua Opeta, and running back Elijah Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, are healthy scratches. Holyfield, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia, was picked up by the Eagles on Tuesday.
Tight end Zach Ertz, the team’s top receiver who was just selected to his third Pro Bowl, will dress. He injured his ribs and lacerated his kidney in the win against Dallas two weeks ago. He received medical clearance after undergoing tests, a source said Saturday.
Running back Miles Sanders (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle), cornerback Avonte Maddox (abdomen), cornerback Sidney Jones (back), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps), and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) are all ready to go after being limited in practice earlier this week.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start for Johnson, for the fourth week in a row. Matt Pryor, who came in for Brooks in the second quarter of last week’s game at the Giants, will get his first NFL start Sunday, in his second season, out of TCU.
The Seahawks are missing their top two rushers, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, along with left tackle Duane Brown and left guard Mike Iupati.