The Eagles were gashed by a Russell Wilson 22-yard run that set the Seahawks up into the red zone, but Vinny Curry blocked a field goal attempt from Jason Myers to keep things scoreless with 9:41 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles put their defense on the field first after winning the toss. The defense forced a three-and-out which included a forced fumble by Fletcher Cox recovered by Seahawks running back Travis Homer.
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Hopefully you’ve tempered your excitement enough to get some rest last night, today is a big day. The Eagles are hosting a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:40 p.m. with a trip to the division round against the Green Bay Packers on the line.
Zach Ertz, a few weeks removed from a lacerated kidney and fractured rib, is set to play. He was on the field during warmups, and was moving well, running routes and firing out of a three-point stance. The Eagles will also have Miles Sanders available even though the rookie runner hurt his ankle last week and was limited for most of the week in practice.
The Seahawks have lost three of their last four, including a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week that cost them a first-round bye and put them on a flight to Philadelphia for the second time this season. The Eagles lost the first meeting, 17-9. Just like in the first game, they’ll be without both Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson. Brooks is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and Lane Johnson wasn’t able to go with a high-ankle sprain suffered last month.
It’s Carson Wentz’s first playoff game of his career. Can he out-duel Russell Wilson?
