The Seahawks have lost three of their last four, including a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week that cost them a first-round bye and put them on a flight to Philadelphia for the second time this season. The Eagles lost the first meeting, 17-9. Just like in the first game, they’ll be without both Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson. Brooks is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and Lane Johnson wasn’t able to go with a high-ankle sprain suffered last month.