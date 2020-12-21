Doug Pederson formally announced Monday what everyone assumed would be the case, that Jalen Hurts will lead the Eagles this weekend against Dallas. It can be implied that unless Hurts gets injured, he also will quarterback the season finale against Washington, and that Carson Wentz’s season is over, though Pederson did not make those determinations explicit.
“Well, obviously, I’m going to have Jalen continue to start this week,” Pederson said in his news conference the day after the team’s 33-26 loss at Arizona. Hurts threw for three of the Eagles touchdowns and ran for the other. “I’m focused on this week, and this week [only] right now. I want to see how he and the team respond to a tough loss yesterday, so Jalen will be the starter this week.”
In his first start, an upset of the Saints, Hurts definitely gave the Eagles a spark, as Pederson said several times., but his 17-for-30, 167-yard passing performance was far short of establishing Hurts as a likely franchise quarterback. Sunday’s effort was quite different. The second-round rookie completed 24 of 44 passes, his completion percentage lowered by some late-game desperation heaves, for 338 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 102.3 passer rating. It was the best passing performance by an Eagles quarterback this season. Hurts led the Eagles back from a 16-0 deficit to a 26-26 tie before the Cards got the winning TD.
“He ran the offense. He did what Jalen can do. We protected the football,” Pederson said. Wentz has 15 interceptions in 12 games. “He led the team. ... He had to throw probably more from the pocket [Sunday] because of the nature of the game and getting behind early in the football game.”
Pederson noted that the players around Hurts were playing better, as well, but he declined to endorse the idea that Hurts was the cause of their improvement.
Pederson struggled with the question that might define the future of the franchise, a question that might linger into training camp in 2021. He was asked whether he can know what sort of quarterback Hurts will be from these final games.
“That’s probably a loaded question a little bit,” Pederson said. “I think you have a good idea. Obviously, we haven’t had a full body of 16-plus games, of preseason; we really don’t know, necessarily.
“I do think that you can go back and just watch him from his college days, again, Alabama, Oklahoma, how he’s led those teams and the success he’s had there. I think that gives you a good indication as to maybe who he is and what he can be down the road. We still have to improve, though. There’s room to grow. Nothing is perfect. And there are some mistakes that are still being made that we have to correct, even in his game.
“It is a little bit of a small sample size to really make that determination overall.”