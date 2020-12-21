“I do think that you can go back and just watch him from his college days, again, Alabama, Oklahoma, how he’s led those teams and the success he’s had there. I think that gives you a good indication as to maybe who he is and what he can be down the road. We still have to improve, though. There’s room to grow. Nothing is perfect. And there are some mistakes that are still being made that we have to correct, even in his game.