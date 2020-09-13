The Eagles opened their season at Washington with a banged up team, with key players such as Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders and Derek Barnett out.
The Eagles came out smoking, taking a 17-0 lead, but Washington stormed back to scored 27 unanswered points in a 27-17 stunner. Here is a sampling of social media reaction during the game.
The Eagles held the Washington offense to minus-1 yard on the game’s first possession.
The Eagles scored on their first possession, slicing a good Redskins defense, with a six-play, 62-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard scoring pass from Carson Wentz to Zach Ertz. The Bird were off and rolling.
Here was the first TD of the season.
Nobody comes up with the stats better than Paul Domowitch
On a 3rd-and-22, Eagles first round pick Jalen Reagor made his first NFL catch, beating former Birds CB Ronald Darby for a 55-yard reception. The degree of difficulty was high.
Despite the Eagles offensive dominance, Wentz was sacked four times in the first half by a fierce Washington pass rush.
Wentz extended the lead to 17-0 with a 34-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert.
Not surprisingly, this play drew plenty of praise.
A technical tweet of the TD.
With the Eagles up 17-0, one writer was showing remorse about his prediction. It turned out to be way premature.
Following an interception by Wentz, Washington cut the lead to 17-7 when Dwayne Haskins hit a wide-open Logan Thomas for a 6-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the first half.
Suddenly, there was some concern.
Early in the third quarter Wentz threw his second interception when Jimmy Moreland jumped the route against John Hightower. Five plays later Washington would get within 17-14 on Peyton Barber’s 1-yard run with 9:25 left in the third quarter.
Late in the third quarter the Eagles went for it on 4th-and-4 from the Washington 45. Wentz was sacked on the play by Jonathan Bostic, giving Washington a first down on the Eagles' 46. It was the sixth sack by Washington.
Washington then tied the score at 17-17 on a 38-yard field goal with 14:15 left.
The Eagles then went three and out.
Two plays after Washington gambled by going for it on 4-and-goal from the 4, Peyton Barber scored from 3-yards out to give the Redskins a 24-17 lead with 6:13 left.
Trailing 24-17, the Eagles went for it on 4th and 3 at their own 42. Ertz dropped what should have been a first down catch.
Washington then went up 27-17 on a field goal with 3:25 left.
Washington then got the ball back, recovering a Wentz fumble with its eight sack of the day.
It made for a long day for the Eagles and their fans.