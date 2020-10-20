“They’re the guys I lean on in times like this to rally the troops, to bring the young guys along,” Pederson said. “Some of these young guys have had a lot of success: college, go back to high school. Now they’re faced with a little adversity, or maybe it is an injury or something of that nature. This is where veteran players who have been through it, as recently as the last couple of seasons with us, know how to deal with it, know how to handle it, know how to pull these guys along.”