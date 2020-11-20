Howard is still just 26, though his stature has declined steadily since his Pro Bowl rookie season of 2016 with the Bears, when he ran for 1,313 yards on 252 carries, 5.2 yards per carry. Last year, in his only season with the Eagles after arriving in a trade, he carried 119 times for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Howard sustained a shoulder injury that limited him to 10 Eagles games, and led the team to allow him to become a free agent. Howard signed with the Dolphins, who used him mostly at the goal line this season. His 28 carries for just 33 yards include four touchdowns.