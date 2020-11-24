But Herbig did not start Nov. 15 against the Giants, and didn’t play any offensive snaps. The official word was that he had a finger injury, which NBC10 said affected his entire hand. Herbig did not appear on the injury report leading up to the game in Cleveland. He was inactive, on a day when the Eagles ended up using all nine active offensive linemen. Seumalo returned from his knee injury at left guard, and Pryor started at right guard. Sua Opeta was the top backup guard.