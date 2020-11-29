“Nate Herbig did nothing wrong,” Stoutland said. “Every player, during the course of the season, gets banged up here, banged up there, and you have to assess whether that player, at that point, is still going to be capable of performing the task at hand.” He said Herbig “is a valuable part of our offensive line, and I think that having some time [off] to feel better and all that is going to help.”