Jordan Mailata played a strong game Monday night in his return to the left tackle position, with Jason Peters moving to right guard.
Mailata was asked if it seemed odd, playing Peters’ position with the nine-time Pro Bowler in the huddle with him.
“It was weird, but it wasn’t weird enough for me to feel uncomfortable,” he said. “He was actually still giving me pointers during the game. I think he did a great job at right guard, for his first game” after 211 games at tackle. “I’m not going to be one to tell him how he played, but I thought he did awesome.”
The Eagles might field their 11th starting O-line combination in 12 games at Green Bay. Rookie Jack Driscoll, sidelined lately by an ankle injury, seemed to be getting some first-team practice reps at right tackle, where Matt Pryor allowed two sacks against Seattle.
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was activated off injured reserve and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Ertz, 30, has been practicing for the last few weeks, but this is the first time he’s been on the injury report because the Eagles are not required to provide participation details on players still on injured reserve.
Ertz is eligible to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be fully recovered from the ankle injury he suffered on Oct. 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Ertz struggled early in the season before sustaining the injury. He was once considered among the best tight ends in the league. But Ertz’s 29.3 yards per game so far this year is on pace to be the worst average he’s logged since his rookie season of 2013.
Meanwhile, Fletcher Cox missed practice with a neck injury. Cox typically misses Wednesday practices for rest purposes. It’s unclear how serious his neck injury is. Safety Rudy Ford missed the afternoon session with a hamstring injury that’s held him out the last two weeks.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards was also limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Edwards played 73% of the team’s snaps Monday against the Seahawks but missed three weeks with a hamstring injury earlier this year.
One day after being waived by the Eagles, Will Parks was claimed by the Denver Broncos.
Parks, a Philly native and former Germantown High star, played his first four seasons with the Broncos.
“We appreciate what Will did for us,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Wednesday. “It was a bad start for him, getting that bad hamstring at the beginning of camp. And then once he got healthy, he played a limited role for us but did a good job in that, played tough. But we have moved on.”