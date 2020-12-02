Peters’ move to guard might save Wentz’s life. According to profootballfocus.com, of the 27 left tackles with at least as many as Peters’ 415 snaps this season, Peters ranked 18th. No tackle in the NFL had given up more than Peters’ seven sacks, and those came in just six starts at tackle. The cliff from age 37 to 38 must be pretty steep: Peters surrendered seven sacks in the last three seasons combined.