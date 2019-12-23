The quarterback is playing his best football of the season in December and, considering that he couldn’t get through the previous two Decembers, that is significant. Wentz needed to feel the pressure of do-or-die games. And, quite frankly, he needed to deliver in those moments. And he has. In the Eagles’ last three games, he’s completed 94 of 133 passes (70.1 percent) for 910 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions for a 104.5 passer rating. His statistics in the fourth quarter and overtime in those games — 34 of 42 (81.0 pct.) for 352 yards and four touchdowns for a 133.3 rating — have been elite. But the numbers don’t tell the full story. In the first two games against the Giants and Washington, Wentz led the Eagles to last-second, comeback victories. On Sunday, he delivered maybe his most consistent 60 minutes of football this season, and he did so in arguably the most important game of his career.