The Eagles will be thin at linebacker with Edwards out with a hamstring injury. Alex Singleton and Duke Riley will be the most experience of the group, with Shaun Bradley, Joe Bachie and Rashad Smith likely playing roles on special teams. Bachie and Smith have yet to play for the Eagles, and Bachie only joined the team last week after being added from the Saints’ practice squad. He has yet to practice with the Eagles because coronavirus protocols require new players to undergo testing and only attend meetings virtually for a week.