The Eagles are shaking things up at the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart.
Both JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Quez Watkins are active for Sunday afternoon’s game against the New Orleans Saints with John Hightower being a healthy scratch.
Hightower, Nate Sudfeld, Jason Huntley, Rudy Ford, Grayland Arnold, Michael Jacquet, and T.J. Edwards are the seven inactive players ahead of the home matchup with the 10-2 Saints.
It’s possible Watkins and Arcega-Whiteside were given the nod because of their familiarity with Jalen Hurts, who is in line to make his first career start. Both wideouts haven’t played significant snaps on the offense this season and presumably spend more of their practice time on the scout team, catching passes from Hurts for most of the season.
Hightower, the team’s fifth-round pick in last April’s NFL draft, has played 40% of the team’s snaps, while Arcega-Whiteside has played 12% and Watkins just 2%.
“Quez Watkins has a really good relationship with Jalen,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said last Friday. “They’ve been throwing a lot together on the service team. With JJ now coming back and getting in the mix; he’s been working a lot with him.
The Eagles will be thin at linebacker with Edwards out with a hamstring injury. Alex Singleton and Duke Riley will be the most experience of the group, with Shaun Bradley, Joe Bachie and Rashad Smith likely playing roles on special teams. Bachie and Smith have yet to play for the Eagles, and Bachie only joined the team last week after being added from the Saints’ practice squad. He has yet to practice with the Eagles because coronavirus protocols require new players to undergo testing and only attend meetings virtually for a week.