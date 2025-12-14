‘Gotta win the Super Bowl again’: Former President Joe Biden at the Linc on to see the Eagles take on the Raiders

The Eagle has landed.

Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden touched down at the Linc for the snowy Sunday matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11). Joe and "that girl from Philly," Jill, were spotted on the sidelines with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

“Go Birds, man, all the way,” Biden said in a clip posted to NBC10’s John Clark’s Instagram. “Gotta win the Super Bowl again.”

Jill Biden, who grew up in Willow Grove, is a fervent Eagles fan and has never been shy about her passion for Philly sports. She’s talked about watching the Phillies with her dad, and in 2020, wore an Eagles shirt to a fundraiser with former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith — as any “good Philly girl” would do.

Husband Joe, a Delawarean, hasn’t been so forthcoming about his allegiance; ahead of the ill-fated Super Bowl LVII, then-POTUS tweeted, “As your president, I’m not picking favorites. But as Jill Biden’s husband, fly Eagles, fly.”

Coming off three straight losses and arguably the worst game of Jalen Hurts’ career, the Birds faced the perfect opponent to turn things around in Week 15: The Raiders are tied for the worst record in the league.

“We got to get ‘em back moving, man,” Joe Biden said.