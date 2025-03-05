Players and media react to Zack Baun re-signing with Eagles: ‘Great deal for the Eagles, great deal for Zack Baun’

Just a day after news broke of Saquon Barkley’s contract extension — making him the highest paid running back in NFL history — the Eagles followed up with some more promising news regarding Zack Baun.

The All-Pro linebacker re-signed with the Eagles, agreeing to a three-year, $51 million contract extension. “The Bald Eagle is BACK!! We’ve agreed to terms to sign Zack Baun to a three-year deal through 2027,” the Eagles official social media account wrote.

But before the news was even announced, one fan was patiently waiting.

“I’m just humbly waiting for the Zack Baun extension news to hit my timeline,” the fan wrote.

Fans have been waiting with anticipation to hear that the 6-foot-3 linebacker would be returning to Philadelphia. Baun had a tremendous 2024 season, as he helped transform the Eagles defense and became one of the top linebackers in the league in Vic Fangio’s system.

Baun recorded 151 total tackles, 3½ sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in his first year in Philadelphia. The linebacker continued to impress with his performance in Super Bowl LIX with a crucial interception of Patrick Mahomes.

» READ MORE: Zack Baun, back in his Wisconsin hometown after the Super Bowl, reflects on the Eagles as ‘the right opportunity’

Here’s how some of his teammates are reacting to the news …

Barkley, linebacker Nakobe Dean, and offensive lineman Brett Toth all took the time to repost the news on their Instagram stories. Both Barkley and Dean responded to the news with the captions “Yessir,” and “Yessuhhh,” respectively. Meanwhile, Toth wrote to Baun “that check was written by last December.”

And the Green Light with Chris Long podcast also showed love to Baun after the news. “Staying put @zackbizzaun,” they wrote alongside a photo of Baun with Beau Allen.

But Baun’s teammates weren’t the only ones responding to the news. Here’s how the media reacted …

Former player and sports analyst Emmanuel Acho posted an instant reaction to the news on his social media page. “Zack Baun finally got paid, let’s talk about it,” Acho said.

“It’s a good deal for both parties. … Great deal for Zack Baun because you go from being a outside linebacker, special teams player making 1.5 million to now making — switch the digits — 51 million. Great deal for the Eagles, great deal for Zack Baun.

And Zack Baun played one of the best linebacking years we have seen in the last 15 years. … Win, win for both parties. Shout out to you Baun, keep balling.”

And Ike Reese, cohost of 94WIP Afternoons, kept it short and sweet with his reaction. “BOOM #HowieSZN,” Reese wrote on social media.