The Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 road trip against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, marks a special stop in safety Rodney McLeod’s goodbye tour. The former Eagles safety, who was part of the Super Bowl championship team from the 2017-18 season, will retire at the end of this season, and Philadelphia, he said, is the place he’ll remember as where he “went from a boy to a man.”

“There’s just a lot of memories that instantly come to mind when I think about my time with the Eagles,” said McLeod, who enters his 13th season in the league and played six with the Birds. “It’s unfortunate that I’m not wearing that uniform again, but just having an opportunity to be in a legendary stadium and great group of fans, it’s going to be one to remember.”

Advertisement

McLeod, who also spent time in Indianapolis after leaving the Eagles in 2021, added that nothing is holding him back heading into Sunday’s matchup. The 34-year-old, who has recorded 18 total tackles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown this season, dealt with some “bumps and bruises” in the Browns’ Week 5 loss to the Commanders but says he’s feeling good.

He also intends to have a large crowd at the Linc: Family, friends, and members of Change Our Future, a nonprofit started by McLeod and his wife, Erika, will be there to support. The two founded the organization, which aims to empower youths through education, awareness, and advocacy, in 2020 while Rodney played for the Eagles.

Most of the foundation’s initiatives started in the city, and despite his departure, are still ongoing.

“My wife and I, we both have a great passion for kids and believe they are our future,” Rodney said. “We also recognize a lot of the opportunities that were afforded to us as Black individuals, unfortunately isn’t the case for all communities. Whether it’s education, whether it’s our environment, our family dynamic, all of those things create barriers not allowing us to either receive or be supported — [so] we wanted to find a way for us to leave our footprint.

“[Philly] became a second home to us, and we recognized a lot of the issues that exist. Unfortunately, one thing that stands out is gun violence. We wanted to find a way to figure out preventative measures to decrease these things from happening, and also uplift communities that have been hurt for some time. ... We’re proud to be able to say our nonprofit was birth in Philly — Philly is the start, and ultimately, will be the end as well as.”

In 2021, Change Our Future launched a “Next Man Up” mentorship program at Parkway Northwest High School in East Germantown. The program is designed to provide opportunities for freshman and sophomore boys hool to provide them with opportunities that foster leadership, civic engagement, and community involvement.

» READ MORE: Rodney McLeod’s Eagles days are over, but his Sneaker Ball shows his Philly ties remain strong

In September, the foundation announced the program’s expansion to Furness High School. Members meet twice a month, where they discuss financial literacy, conflict resolution, a leadership-focused activity, or a business workshop. They also do events outside the classroom, like neighborhood cleanups, a college visit — they’ve visited HBCUs in Morgan State and Howard in each of the last two years — and other bonding trips.

“Seeing it take place in another neighborhood in Philly, that’s what it’s about,” McLeod said. “I’m proud to see how these young men have grown since the day that I met them and we started the program. Initially, it was focused on just ninth and 10th [graders], but we would do them a disservice if we didn’t see them from start to finish, so we’re coming up on our first graduating class, which is amazing.”

McLeod plans to spend more time on the nonprofit in the next chapter of his life. But right now, he’s enjoying his final year in the League; the past 13 have been a marriage, he said, and won’t be an easy breakup. He also has a different mindset compared to previous seasons. When he walks into a practice or game, there’s a sense of gratitude that didn’t exist before.

“I’ve had the privilege of now being a dad, and that was something I’ve always dreamt of, [which] is having a child while I’m in the League,” McLeod said. “This past summer to have a baby girl — every time I come off the field now, I’m seeing her. ... I just want to make sure that I go out the right way. The right way for me is what it’s always been about — respect and putting a good product on tape.”

The Eagles play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.