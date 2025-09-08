Saquon Barkley to appear on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Manningcast

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears face off tonight on Monday Night Football, but that isn’t stopping Peyton and Eli Manning from injecting a bit of Philly into their show.

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley will be one of the guests on the Manningcast, ESPN2’s alternative Monday Night Football telecast, which debuts its fifth season tonight at 8 p.m. Philly time.

It will be Barkley’s second appearance on the Manningcast. He joined the broadcast in 2022 while still a member of the New York Giants and ended the show’s curse on current players.

So why are the Manning brothers turning to Barkley tonight? Historically, the show has targeted guests who played on Thursday night and won, and obviously Barkley and Eli are former teammates. There’s also Barkley and Peyton’s connection as Nationwide insurance pitchmen

Despite coming off a relatively quiet performance last week during the Eagles’ win against the Cowboys (only 60 yards rushing and a touchdown) Barkley is on quite a hot streak. A documentary featuring footage he shot himself over the past five years will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video next month, and he was voted the top player in the NFL by his peers. He also has his own signature Wawa hoagie and his reverse hurdle is the cover of this year’s Madden game.

Hall of Famer turned ESPN analyst Randy Moss will also appear on tonight’s Manningcast.

Barkley’s teammate, Jalen Hurts, was also a guest on the show in 2022, where he made the surprising revelation he liked to watch game tape of former San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, despite the obvious difference in athleticism.

Or, as Peyton put it, “Phillip couldn’t run out of sight in a week.”

Hurts also reacted to a wild Michael Irving video and wore a hoodie with the phrase, “God bless whoever hating on me.”

Over on ESPN, former Eagles star Jason Kelce is back for his second year as an analyst on the network’s pregame show, Monday Night Countdown. He’ll once again be joined by Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and host Scott Van Pelt.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are back as Monday Night Football’s announcers, with King of Prussia native Lisa Salters entering her 13th season as the broadcast’s sideline reporter. This season, she’ll be joined by NFL Live host Laura Rutledge.

The Eagles have two Monday Night Football games on their schedule this season, and one of them will get the Manningcast — Nov. 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s the full Manningcast schedule for the rest of Monday Night Football this season: