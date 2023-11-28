A strange and disheartening piece of news broke Monday. Futurism.com revealed that Sports Illustrated had been publishing artificial intelligence-generated articles written (and I’m using that word loosely here) by fake authors with fake bylines, fake biographies, and fake headshots. The magazine/website that had been the home of Dan Jenkins, Frank Deford, Gary Smith, Ralph Wiley — the home, still, of the best writing and reporting in sports media — was putting out phony assembly-line content and apparently trying to pass it off as real coverage. It’s a wonder “Charissa Thompson” wasn’t one of the alleged reporters.

The media company Gannett has also experimented with AI-produced content on its network of newspaper websites, and the results — inaccuracies, repetitive sentences, odd turns of phrase, no apparent recognition of noteworthy details — were so embarrassing that Gannett stopped running such articles. Maybe it’s inevitable that a tech savant will develop software that can spit out a basic game or news story. But we’re not there yet, and do we really want to get to that point? I mean, I’d hate to think of how an AI bot would have covered some recent and memorable moments in Philadelphia sports. Imagine it.

Feb. 4, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 50. 2. On Sunday.

The Eagles struck first by scoring first on their first possession when Jake Elliott kicked a 25-yard field goal for the game’s first points.

The Patriots scored second on their first possession when Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 26-yard field goal for the Patriots’ first points and the game’s fourth, fifth, and sixth points.

There were more points as both teams put the pedal into gear. The final score was 41 to 33. The hu-mans in Philadelphia were happee.

Oct. 11, 2023

Brice Harper hit four home runs and the Phillies defeated the New York Mets, 10-20, in the third game of the National League Divisional Series.

When Harper hit his first home run he was running around the bases and looked right at Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Cepeda. When Harper hit his second home run he was running around the bases and looked right at Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Woolridge. The hu-man citizens at Citizens Bank Park were cheering.

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Bloom had said “At a boy, Harper” after the second game of the National League Divisional Series. In the clubhouse. While media hu-mans were their.

Aug. 1, 1981

PHILADELPHIA DAILY NEWS

COLUMNIST BIOS

Roy Dennenberg is a native of Los Angeles. He knows little about the history of Philadelphia sports and really hates football and the Eagles, but he is excited to accompany readers on their journey through the thrilling world of Division III track and field! When he’s not writing about the things Philly fans care about most, you can find Roy jet-skiing, mountain-climbing, or modeling Jordache jeans.

Jan. 19, 2003

Ronald The Barber was an interceptor. He grasped the football thrown from Donald McNutt and ran. And then he ran. And then he ran more. And the hu-mans at Veteran. Stadium. We’re not pleased.

Jan. 11, 1976

The Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League defeated the Red Army Team from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics four goals to one goal at the Spectrum. The Flyers defeated the Red Army Team from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on Sunday afternoon.

There were no goals in the game until after the Soviet players skated off the rink and into their dressing room. Then Reggie Leetch scored a goal seven teens seconds after the Soviets skated back on to the rink. Ed Snider was yelly.

Check out our Cold War roundup to stay up to date on all the hot action.

May 12, 2019

The Toronto Rapture defeated the Philadelphia Seventy. 6. Hers in Game 7 in an NBA game on Sunday. Kuh. Why. Len. Heard took a shot with almost zero seconds left that the ball bounced on the rim. Then the ball bounced on the rim again. Then the ball bounced on the rim again. Then the ball bounced on the rim again. Then it went in. Jor-El Em Bead was very crying.

Nov. 26, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills 37 to 34 in overtime in a National Football League game on Sunday at the Link. The Eagles did not score in the second quarter, but they revved up their gut checks and had several close encounters of the end zone kind after the second quarter.

Shack Lawson of the Buffalos shoved an Eagles fan. The hu-mans in kelly green were not pleased and were yelly at him.